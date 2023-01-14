NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUVA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NuVasive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Trading Up 0.9 %

NUVA stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

