NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $167.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $171.82 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.39. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

