Oak Grove Capital LLC Invests $265,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after buying an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.81.

FANG stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

