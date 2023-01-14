Oak Grove Capital LLC Takes $4.04 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 240,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,834,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.
LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
