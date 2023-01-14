Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Olin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.73.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

