Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Trading Up 15.4%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 133,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 77,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Oncology Pharma Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.
About Oncology Pharma
Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncology Pharma (ONPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.