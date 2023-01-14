Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Trading Up 15.4%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 133,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 77,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Oncology Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

