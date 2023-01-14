Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.81. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 58,716 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,658.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

