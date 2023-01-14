Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Ontology has a market cap of $169.37 million and $22.93 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000920 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.07 or 0.07376839 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00080779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00031479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00061186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010753 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

