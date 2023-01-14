Orbler (ORBR) Price Reaches $7.78 on Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Orbler has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $7.78 or 0.00037690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $1.76 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00426897 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.47 or 0.30152568 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00870205 BTC.

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

