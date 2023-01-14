Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $53.10 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $53.10 million and $3.09 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00044549 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017715 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00233781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07383978 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,407,286.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

