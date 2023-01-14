Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) PT Set at C$1.60 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.60 target price on Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Osino Resources from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

OSI stock opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. Osino Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources ( CVE:OSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Osino Resources will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.