Osmosis (OSMO) Market Cap Hits $417.79 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $417.79 million and $25.26 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Osmosis has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00431750 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,296.24 or 0.30495316 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00927418 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.