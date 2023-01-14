Oxen (OXEN) Trading 6.9% Higher This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Oxen has a market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $283,546.90 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20,908.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00425532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00873977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00110796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00612423 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00216793 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,492,964 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

