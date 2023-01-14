Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Purchases New Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $102.68.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.68.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,951 shares of company stock worth $4,577,490 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

