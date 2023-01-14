Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Critical Comparison

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A -14.30% -8.25% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pagaya Technologies and AMTD Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.65, indicating a potential upside of 231.82%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and AMTD Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 1.52 -$91.15 million N/A N/A AMTD Digital $25.28 million 80.81 $27.51 million N/A N/A

AMTD Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Summary

AMTD Digital beats Pagaya Technologies on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

