Palmer Knight Co Buys 1,920 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 4.1% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $216.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.14. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.