Palmer Knight Co Buys New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Palmer Knight Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% in the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $225.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $301.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

