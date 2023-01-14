Palmer Knight Co Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Palmer Knight Co increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 3.5% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

