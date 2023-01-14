Palmer Knight Co Purchases 2,592 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 4.9% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 40.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 161,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

