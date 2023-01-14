Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.