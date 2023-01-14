Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -53.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 47.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after buying an additional 954,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 682,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 409,305 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 490,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 322,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.