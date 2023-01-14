Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,799 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

