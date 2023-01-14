Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,061 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 2.18% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $40.32 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54.

