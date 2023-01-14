Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,061 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 2.18% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $40.32 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (JQUA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.