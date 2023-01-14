Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,567 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,180 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $46.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

