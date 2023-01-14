Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $56.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 860,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,183 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $56,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $73.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

