Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 17,261 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 214.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,523.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,492.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,155 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,791.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 199.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $283.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.61. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

