Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 56,617 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,617 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $38,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,305 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,302 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

