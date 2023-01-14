Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 425,418 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,418 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.48% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $25,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
FALN opened at $25.54 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.