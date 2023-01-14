Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 425,418 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,418 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.48% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $25,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN opened at $25.54 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.