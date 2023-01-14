Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $168.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $420.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,787 shares of company stock worth $29,433,497 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

