Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.00. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

