Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.00. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.93%.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
