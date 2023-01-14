Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 344.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 262,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

