Park National (NYSE:PRK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Park National Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRK opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.79. Park National has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Park National Company Profile
