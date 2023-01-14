Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Stock Price Up 4%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 411,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 90,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

PKT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.30 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$244.00 million and a P/E ratio of -74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

