Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 6,000 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1,312.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Perficient were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 492.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 113,655 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Perficient by 6.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,489 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 194.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Perficient by 14.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,213 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $116.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.60 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

