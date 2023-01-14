Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $230.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.84. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $270.50.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

