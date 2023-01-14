Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $80.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.