Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 345,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,645,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 69.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,980 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 19.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8.5% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

CAT stock opened at $258.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $258.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

