PAX Gold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $510.61 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,882.90 or 0.09119654 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $510.61 million and approximately $20.48 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00426897 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.47 or 0.30152568 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00870205 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.