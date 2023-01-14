PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Shares Up 1.3%

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.07. 146,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 84,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

PaySign Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $167.20 million, a P/E ratio of 320.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

Insider Activity

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Strobo sold 16,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $38,234.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,688.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaySign

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PaySign by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PaySign by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PaySign by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

