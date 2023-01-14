PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President Sells $23,760.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $23,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED remained flat at $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 211,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Analysts predict that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

