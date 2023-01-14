PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President Sells $23,760.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $23,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED remained flat at $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 211,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.44.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Analysts predict that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PEDEVCO (PED)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.