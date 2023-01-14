Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.60. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 58,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

