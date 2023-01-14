Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

