Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAGGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

