PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,307 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $156,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

