PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $23,100.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $23,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,454,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,181,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, January 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $40,488.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $11,866.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,420 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $18,004.80.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $65,188.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $15,224.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $29,442.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $12,222.00.

On Sunday, December 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $24,864.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $7.47 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.