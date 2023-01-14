Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 1,506 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $506,190,000 after buying an additional 174,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,751,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $481,126,000 after buying an additional 268,340 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $332.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $538.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.74.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

