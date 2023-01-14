Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

NYSE SO opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

