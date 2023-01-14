Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF makes up 1.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 605.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 163.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 24,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDG opened at $48.35 on Friday. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $51.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76.

