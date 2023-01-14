Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,100 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE RMD opened at $218.10 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $262.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.41 and its 200-day moving average is $222.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

