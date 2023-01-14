Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Accenture by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,986 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,372,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,291,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture stock opened at $282.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.55 and its 200-day moving average is $282.10. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $360.10. The company has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,320 shares of company stock worth $9,989,748. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

