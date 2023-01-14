Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFFVF opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of $113.80 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

