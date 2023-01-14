Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PFFVF opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of $113.80 and a twelve month high of $225.00.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile
